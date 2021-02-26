Angelica Bare

Local artist Angelica Bare will lead a six-session virtual workshop for River Arts Inc. in Prairie du Sac beginning March 11. The workshop will meet on six consecutive Thursdays for one hour.

Sauk Prairie’s River Arts Inc. studio is hosting a fully virtual art workshop entitled, “Introduction to Contemporary Art,” beginning on Thursday, March 11. The workshop is led by instructor Angelica Bare of Sauk City.

Sessions take place over the course of six weeks, meeting each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

No prior knowledge or experience is necessary for students. Examples of artists and artwork that will be discussed include Richard Hamilton (Pop Art), Walter De Maria (Earth Art), Jean-Michel Basquiat (Graffiti Art), and Alberto Seveso (21st century art). — and that’s just through week 2 of the workshop.

There are no required art supplies to participate, although students may want a notebook to take notes. An internet connection and Zoom account are required — the studio recommends setting up your account and testing it before the first class meeting.

About the instructor

Angelica Bare is currently a senior at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Minnesota. She is double majoring in Art & Design, and Theological Studies. According to Bare, she does “a lot of painting, sculpture, photography, writing, and of course, reading.”

“My life may be busy, but never too busy for creative time,” Bare said. “My passion, as it turns out, is for the arts, and cultivating spaces where imagination thrives. For you metaphor lovers out there, consider me an art gardener, planting seeds of creativity, digging for all the tastiest conversations and ideas, and just overall being thankful for my colorful, bustling, Art Garden.”

More information, and the link to register, is available at www.RiverArtsInc.org. You may also contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

