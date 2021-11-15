On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 12:57 a.m., Poynette/Dekorra EMS was paged to the intersection of Pauquette Pines Lane and U.S. Highway 51 in the village of Poynette for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
Poynette/Dekorra Fire Department was paged at 1:03 a.m to assist on scene.
Upon arrival, our units discovered one person had been struck by a vehicle and was unresponsive. The vehicle operator was also on scene and uninjured. EMS performed life saving measures for the pedestrian, but the pedestrian was eventually pronounced deceased on scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner.
The department responded with a total of 14 volunteers staffing Engine 31, Utility 34, Rescue 38, and Squad 39. It were further assisted by the Poynette Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Sun Prairie EMS. UW Med flight was requested but unable to fly due to weather.
The area of the incident was closed for over four hours for investigation. No responding members were injured in this event.