River Arts Inc. of Prairie du Sac invites the community to attend a kids-only Paint Night event.
On Friday, Feb. 19 the studio is hosting an acrylic painting class for kids ages 8-12. Students will work step by step with instructor Jyneal Flad to create a fun painting on canvas to take home at the end of the night. The class runs from 6-7 p.m. at the studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.
Parents are not required to attend — they can drop off their child at the studio and come back, or feel free to browse the gallery. Sorry, no parents allowed in the studio. This class is $15 per student and includes all necessary supplies, including an apron.
Safety precautions will be taken to protect students and the instructor. Class will be held in the studio with each student at their own 6-foot table. We are only offering seven spots in the workshop to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Masks are required to be worn by everyone for the one hour class.
For questions on the class, our safety precautions, or to register, please contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org or 608-643-5215. More information is also available at www.riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.