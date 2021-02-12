Painting

Shown is the the painting by Jyneal Flad that students will complete during a Youth Paint Night in Prairie du Sac.

 Contributed photo

River Arts Inc. of Prairie du Sac invites the community to attend a kids-only Paint Night event.

On Friday, Feb. 19 the studio is hosting an acrylic painting class for kids ages 8-12. Students will work step by step with instructor Jyneal Flad to create a fun painting on canvas to take home at the end of the night. The class runs from 6-7 p.m. at the studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.

Parents are not required to attend — they can drop off their child at the studio and come back, or feel free to browse the gallery. Sorry, no parents allowed in the studio. This class is $15 per student and includes all necessary supplies, including an apron.

Safety precautions will be taken to protect students and the instructor. Class will be held in the studio with each student at their own 6-foot table. We are only offering seven spots in the workshop to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Masks are required to be worn by everyone for the one hour class.

For questions on the class, our safety precautions, or to register, please contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org or 608-643-5215. More information is also available at www.riverartsinc.org.

