Kelly Fitzpatrick, a mother of three boys, is grateful toward the Poynette community, especially the American Legion and its auxiliary, for what they have done recently.
Fitzpatrick, who lives in Poynette, and spent 10 years with the Army National Guard, is raising her three sons — Connor (11), Kian (9) and Finnegan “Finn” (7) McVey — as a single mother. Adding to the everyday battle of raising three children on her own, is that all three boys have been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. All three were given the diagnosis a little more than six years ago.
Through their annual bake sale, the Legion Auxiliary decided to donate all proceeds this year to Fitzpatrick and her three boys to help her achieve her goal of getting a large accessible van to help transport the boys in the future, especially with Connor needing a wheelchair soon as Duchenne’s is a disease that causes progressive muscular degeneration and weakness.
The Auxiliary raised $2,000 through it’s bake sale, which will help Fitzpatrick in many facets. Fitzpatrick has reached the goal of $26,500 — or half of the cost of the van. The Jett Foundation, which raises awareness and funds to help those families who are dealing with Duchenne’s and other neuromuscular disorders, will provide the other half. Fitzpatrick said that in the first 10 days of accepting donations, about $19,000 was raised.
Fitzpatrick and her three boys were accepted into the Jett program in April 2020, and things have finally come together where the foundation can buy her the van.
The local community is helping in other aspects.
“Things have gone above and beyond the financials,” Fitzpatrick said of local support. “The ladies at the Legion have come together to help the boys, or find babysitters. They’ve treated me like family.”
Fitzpatrick said that the Legion has been the biggest supporter in the community in helping raise awareness of Duchenne’s. Not only has the family received donations from them, but from legions in Portage and Pardeeville, among others. She said Gary Laib has led the charge in that aspect. Meals have also been provided to the family from community members, giving Fitzpatrick one less thing to worry about in a given day.
“I have so much gratitude for the community,” Fitzpatrick said. “They rise to the occasion, and I don’t like putting myself out there with my problems.”
She noted that someone in the community said that she had created a box, but that box burst a long time ago, and should be open to a little more help.
But by continuing to tell her story, Fitzpatrick wants to bring impactful awareness to the disease, rather than people just feeling sorry for others.
“To know people are there and mean what they say, is a grateful feeling,” Fitzpatrick said. “People aren’t just giving sympathy, they legitimately care. It makes things feel more manageable.”
Fitzpatrick is hopeful the the Jett Foundation will be able to deliver the van soon. Also, once delivered, the van needs to get sent down to a place in McFarland so it can be equipped with a lift to make it easier to get wheelchairs in and out of the vehicle.
Currently, Fitzpatrick has a standard SUV to transport the boys in, so a larger utility-type van will be a big help for the future.
A little bit about the McVey boys and Duchenne’s
It was found that Fitzpatrick’s mother, who died earlier this year, was a carrier of Duchenne’s, who then gave the trait to her. Once that was learned by medical professionals, Fitzpatrick was advised to not have anymore children.
Duchenne, and other forms of muscular dystrophy are caused when there are small gaps in the overall genetic code of a person. The gap for the McVey boys gives them a lack of dystrophin — a protein that their muscles need. A classic sign of Duchenne’s is enlarged calves because muscles aren’t working like they should. The disease mainly affects boys.
The boys will lose core strength, and those diagnosed will eventually walk on their toes with their chest out. Duchenne’s affects everyone different, as Kian and Finn are regularly active right now, while Connor has cardiac problems, with scarring on his heart. Connor’s muscle turns to scar tissue, and normal exercise can do more damage to his body.
A longer, in-depth feature story on Fitzpatrick and her three boys will be upcoming in the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press.