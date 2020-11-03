The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in partnership with the Columbia County Shooting Alliance, announced that the Columbia County Shooting Range on King Road in Poynette will re-open after the completion of range improvements and establishment of user regulations.
The range will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 5. The range will be open Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The facility will close every Wednesday for maintenance and law enforcement training.
The completed range improvements include:
— Backstop repairs;
— New target stands and holders; and
— 100-yard shooting shed repairs and a new storage building on the site.
The 25-foot handgun range will remain closed until a bullet catcher is in place. This project is planned for next spring. Therefore, no handguns or pistols will be allowed for shooting at the rifle or shotgun ranges this fall.
The range rules are posted on site as well as range safety etiquette. Users will be expected to read and follow the instructions detailed on these important signs.
There may be range staff on site at times to help monitor user behavior and to ensure adherence to the rules and user guidelines. The goal is to ensure safety and a positive recreational experience by users along with maintaining good relationships with range neighbors.
Some extra guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic are:
— All visitors should bring their own PPE such as face masks, gloves and sanitizer with them to the range.
— To prevent gatherings, people waiting to utilize the range due to space availability will be encouraged to wait in their vehicles.
— Upon completion of shooting activities all customers will be encouraged to leave the property immediately to reduce lingering customers visiting with others.
