If there’s one thing that Kelly Fitzpatrick learned from her decade-long service career in the Army National Guard, it was resiliency.
Fitzpatrick, a Madison native and now Poynette resident, might have been seen as the underdog in most scenarios for the National Guard simply because of her gender and stature. But she didn’t see it that way.
She wanted to prove that women were just as capable in certain situations as their male counterparts. And she wanted the stories of females in the military to be just as prevalent as any others.
“Women have been in the heat of the moment for a long time,” Fitzpatrick said, referencing a story she heard of female combat medics in Vietnam.
During her 10 years of service, she was told that there would be things that she just didn’t have to know, mostly because she was a woman “who would probably end up doing paperwork.” Fitzpatrick wanted to prove people wrong and make it known that women were equal, if not better than men, in various situations.
“The physical training standards were a little different for women, but I was doing the same number of pushups as males my age, and was equal or better in the two-mile run,” she said.
Fitzpatrick always felt like she needed to prove her worth. She knew women played important roles in military history and wanted to be part of that.
“It’s interesting to see what women have done for decades (in the military) that’s not talked about,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s almost like it’s missing from history. Women have done some impressive and awesome things, and they’re not always given credit.”
Also, the resiliency that the National guard taught her, and the roll-with-the-punches attitude, is what helped Fitzpatrick once she left the uniform behind. Since leaving the Guard, she became a mother to three boys. In 2016, all three — ages six and under at the time — were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. That brings about many challenges in everyday life for a single mother and her family — simple things that others may take for granted — but Fitzpatrick has the ability and confidence to face them all because of her 10 years of military service.
“If not for the Army, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle all the challenges I have with my boys,” she said. “The Army taught me to be resilient.”
Fitzpatrick joined the Army National Guard shortly after graduating from Madison’s Robert M. La Follette High School in 2002. She served her initial six-year enlistment, then an additional four years.
She bounced around several units, but always wanted to be a medic. However, upon joining, Fitzpatrick was trained as an HVAC mechanic, which saw a lot of downtime between jobs.
“In HVAC repair, there’s not much to work on,” Fitzpatrick said. “If something fails, you replace it.”
Initially, she said the National Guard wanted her to be a cook, but she never trained in that field.
Fitzpatrick also spent time as a vehicle mechanic. It was while working in that field she was given the nickname “Mighty Mouse,” due to her small stature, but powerful work ethic. It was also there, that she had to prove the most that she could do just as much, if not more, than her male counterparts, as the unit she was with worked on 5-ton trucks and Humvees. Many of the vehicles that Fitzpatrick worked on made their way to Afghanistan for the American soldiers.
There were situations when Fitzpatrick did need assistance as a mechanic due to the powerful nature of the vehicles. But also, because of her stature, there were a lot of places on the vehicles that she could reach better than the men.
Fitzpatrick also spent time in Madison as a member of the 147th Aviation unit, working with Black Hawk helicopters. Fitzpatrick said that she had interest in being a pilot at one point.
In 2005, she retrained as a combat medic and nurse — the field she initially wanted to be a part of. She eventually became a certified medic.
During a six-month stretch of her career, though, she was traveling seven days a week, spending time in Kansas and Michigan with a medical detachment.
“That’s not what I signed up for,” Fitzpatrick said. “I signed up for one week a month. Sure, I was making good money, but that’s not what I signed up for. I saw my future (with the Guard) sitting at a desk, and that’s not what I wanted to do.”
But she wanted to stay in the medical field because everyone was seen as equals from Day 1 — somewhere she didn’t have to face the stereotypes of being a woman, or prove she belonged. Passing the initial training is the proof of belonging.
“As a combat medic, no one ever says, ‘No, you’re a woman, you can’t help,’” Fitzpatrick said. “As a medic, no one questions your intelligence or physical strength. Going through medic training is like firefighter training — carrying the mannequins and moving the stretchers.”
Within the medical field of the National Guard, Fitzpatrick found her way to being a jill-of-all-trades, as she operated the hearing booth to administer tests to soldiers before and after deployment, as well as giving flu shots and vision tests. She also gave mission specific vaccines. She did a lot of work for the deploying soldiers to make sure they were ready for their next journey. All of her service was after 9/11, so she was heavily involved with soldiers who would make their way to Afghanistan and the surrounding areas.
Fitzpatrick was always ready herself, in case she ever got the call for deployment.
“My mindset was to be ready to go if I was ever called up,” she said.
A call did come, and she was asked by the Guard if she needed two weeks or 30 days to be ready for deployment.
“At the time, my husband was deployed, too, so I said I needed 30 days,” Fitzpatrick said.
But Fitzpatrick was never deployed, as she said “weird things happened.” She never got the call again. While in Kansas, though, she also helped injured soldiers pay their bills, giving them one less thing to worry about once coming back home.
“I didn’t deploy, or go overseas, so I feel guilty in a way,” Fitzpatrick said, referencing being called a veteran. “But I had a critical job, helping prepare soldiers for battle and helping with their journey once home.
“I did my job and I did it well,” she continued. “I saw what people went through, saw photos and heard stories. I didn’t serve (overseas), but I was still changed by that.”
There was a time Fitzpatrick didn’t feel like her military story was worth sharing with people either, mostly because she never saw any sort of combat, nor was deployed overseas. Her attitude over the last 10 years since leaving the Guard has changed.
“It’s something to talk about and be proud of,” she said of her time in the military. “I’ve thought, ‘Did we make an impact? Did we matter?’ The Army National Guard got me a lot of places, and I have nothing but gratitude from my time.”