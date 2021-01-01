The Greater Sauk Community Foundation recently announced that it will change its name to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, Inc., which went into effect Dec. 31.
The Foundation serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. According to Robin Whyte, the Foundation’s executive director, the Board of Directors voted in July to change the name to better reflect all of the communities the Foundation serves.
The Foundation was established in 1998 as the Baraboo Area Community Foundation, and with steady growth became the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation in 2004.
“Community foundations help to build strong communities and add to everyone’s quality of life,” said Whyte. “We are increasingly making grants and providing donor services to surrounding counties, and we’d like our name to include those donors and grantees. It makes sense for rural communities to pool their resources and collaborate on local philanthropy.”
The Foundation manages $10 million in charitable funds and has distributed nearly $5 million in grants since its founding, most of it to local charities. Its mission is to inspire philanthropy, support area nonprofits, and provide leadership to meet local needs.
Donations to support the Foundation’s work may now be sent to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@cfscw.org.
