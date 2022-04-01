The State Game Farm in Poynette, located near the MacKenzie Environmental Center, will soon be increasing by 20 acres. It will convert 20 acres of grassland adjacent to its property into an agricultural field so it can produce straw for the ring-necked pheasants it houses and hatches.
By producing its own straw, the Game Farm will cut down on budget costs, which is the main benefit of the conversion.
“The straw is used for bedding in nest boxes and for the rearing of pheasant chicks,” said Kelly Maguire, Poynette State Game Farm Operation Supervisor, which is part of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Wildlife Management. “The equipment used at the State Game Farm, requires small straw bales. It has been harder to find producers that produce high quality, small bales anymore.”
Maguire said that the cost of straw has increased from $2.90 per bale to $4/bale. The State Game Farm purchases about 1,200 bales of straw each year, which will increase the budget by nearly $1,500 for 2022. The conversion will take about a year, according to Maguire, with straw ready to be grown by spring 2023.
The land in question, however, is currently inhabited by ornate box turtles, which are listed as Endangered in Wisconsin. The State Game Farm is making sure the reptiles are minimally impacted, but have also proposed a permit for incidental takeover — or unintentional loss — in the event that some turtles don’t survive the conversion process. Any loss of ornate box turtles will not put the overall population at further risk, nor jeopardize the plant-animal community that it is a part of.
“Since this is an old grassland that is not actively managed, our process has been to review Natural Heritage Inventory and any historical aspects of the area,” Maguire said. “Although there are no historical concerns, the NHI review brought up the possibility of the ornate box turtle. We are working directly with NHC (Natural Heritage Conservation) to ensure we follow all guidelines pertaining to the safety of the ornate box turtle that may be on site.”
The disturbance will not occur until the turtles are active, which is usually May 1-Sept. 30, but can be extended by the DNR from March 5-Nov. 15 depending on weather. During the process, additional acreage will be improved to inhabit the turtles.
“We will be working closely with NHC specialists to do all appropriate precautions and procedures correctly,” Maguire said. “This will include the enhancement of 40 acres of suitable habitat of low quality elsewhere on the property.”
All ornate box turtles found, living or dead, throughout the process will be recorded and reported. All live turtles found will be placed safely outside the project area in the proper habitat.
Sara Kehrli, a WDNR Biologist, will serve as the environment monitor during the conversion. Any individual working on the site will be briefly trained on ornate box turtles and instructed on the conservation measures.
“The conversion from old grassland to ag field should take just over a year,” Maguire said. “This spring/summer, the State Game Farm will be working with NHC to survey the area for ornate box turtles. Once this is complete, work will be done to turn over the ground and set up for planting in late fall or early spring.”
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding project-related impacts to the ornate box turtle by April 15 to DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at 608-516-3742 or rori.paloski@wisconsin.gov.
State Game Farm
The State Game Farm as been at its currently location in Poynette since 1934, when the State Experimental Game and Fur Farm were consolidated and moved.
Since 2013, the Game Farm releases 75,000 pheasants each year through the Public Hunting Grounds program, with around 22,000 additional pheasant released through the Day Old Chick program.
According to the DNR, the original objective of the Day Old Chick program was to establish and expand pheasant populations, as well as provide hunting opportunities. Also, since 1958, pheasant stocking from the Game Farm has been a fall release of mainly roosters onto state-owned or leased lands for short-term hunting opportunities. The PHG stocking program has released between 30,000-74,000 bird annually on 70-90 public hunting grounds since it began.
Ornate box turtle
The ornate box turtle (Terrapene ornata ornata), listed as Endangered in Wisconsin, prefers to live in mesic prairies, dry-mesic prairies, sand prairies, oak savannas, and open to semi-open woodlands.
The turtle has a domed upper shell and a hinged lower shell. The upper shell is usually smooth or flattened along the top, and is normally brown with numerous yellow lines radiating from the center of each individual plate. The lower shell is brown with distinct yellow spots and blotches. The head and limbs are brown or black with yellow spots and blotches. An adult turtle’s shell is about 4-5 inches long.
Their diet consists mainly of insects like grasshoppers, beetles and caterpillars, but they also eat small amounts of plant matter like berries and shoots. Ornate box turtles can live as long as 50-80 years.
They spend winters in deep sand and/or well-drained soils in open canopy microhabitats, and in areas of disturbed soils. Ornates may be active from early March through mid-November. Nesting occurs in early June with hatching typically occurring in August or early September, although some hatchlings emerge the following spring.