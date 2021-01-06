On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney released a statement about the protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol building earlier in the day.
Mahoney is president of the National Sheriff’s Association. The full statement reads:
“Our great country must solve our differences in a civilized method — at the ballot box. The violence and injuries today at the U.S. Capitol is repulsive to every freedom loving American and an assault on democracy. For those choosing to use violence and intimidation, we must not permit, condone, or support it.
“This dangerous and authorized incursion into the U.S. Capitol has no place in our democracy. Interrupting lawful and constitutional dialog by the Members of Congress during this seminal debate is appalling.
“Destroying the Capitol, the Congress and not adhering to the rule of law in our nation’s Capital must be strongly dealt with.
“The first amendment of the US Constitution is inviolable. However, it does not grant mobs the right to overrun our Capitol, damage the people’s house, stop open debate, or assault fellow Americans.
“The Nation’s Sheriffs call upon those in D.C. protesting the outcome of the 2020 election to recognize their actions have dissembled into violence. The action to unlawfully overwhelm our Capitol are indistinguishable between that of Antifa or any other lawless groups who chose to destroy cities and communities.
“We must return our country to one that leads the world in democracy and civility even during times of strong dissent. I further call upon President Trump to call for an immediate end to this criminal behavior and return our country to a calm period. There is not place in our society for violence, criminal damage and physical assaults.”
