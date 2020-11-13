Join River Arts Inc. and support local artists this holiday shopping season. Now through Dec 5, visit the studio’s holiday market featuring all local artists and specialty holiday gift items.
The studio space will be transformed into a COVID-safe shopping market hosting displays from guest artists for a limited time only. Pottery, jewelry, candles, ornaments, fiber items and more will all be available to peruse during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through Dec. 5. The studio is located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac. Come find the perfect handmade gifts this holiday season.
Featuring the following guest artists for a limited time only:
— John Joseph Coffee
— Meg Aspinwall, hand-poured candles in recycled bottles
— Terri Broxmeyer, beaded snowflake ornaments and gifts
— Katelyn Nelson, handmade jewelry
— Sally Guger, hand-thrown, food-safe pottery and ceramic jewelry
COVID-19 policy: Limit of 10 shoppers at a time, and masks are required. Please maintain social distancing while shopping and checking out, and do not attend if not feeling well.
