Alliant Energy’s support for LGBTQ+ employees to be themselves and contribute their very best is reflected in the company’s ranking as a Best Place for LGBTQ+ Equality on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).
Administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the CEI is the national benchmarking tool on LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Companies must provide LGBTQ+ employees with workplace protections, equal benefits, and support an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Alliant Energy satisfied all of the CEI criteria and scored a 100% – for the fourth year in a row.
“We all appreciate the ongoing work by our employees to create an inclusive workplace – one where people can bring their full selves to work,” said Jim Gallegos, Executive Vice President – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and co-sponsor of the company’s Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group. “We know that when people feel safe and accepted, they can use their unique background, talents and perspectives to make us all better and stronger, and our businesses more competitive and reflective of the communities we serve.”
The company’s Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group ensures that its employees play a pivotal role in building a safe and inclusive workplace. The group inspires employees and allies to review company policies and practices, educate fellow employees and strengthen ties with LGBTQ+ organizations in their communities. The group organizes employee involvement in Pride events and parades. It also distributed Pride flags, which were flown at all Alliant Energy locations in June.
Alliant Energy’s commitment to equality is also reflected in its supplier-diversity program, which actively engages businesses owned and operated by persons of color, women, disabled veterans, Native Americans and the LGBTQ+ community.
“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ+ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do - but the best business decision.”
