Dane County Sheriff’s deputies took four intoxicated drivers off the road in less than a two-hour span early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Between 12:07 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 7, deputies stopped four drivers for various traffic violations and all were cited for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). For one of the drivers, it was a second offense, while the remainder were first offenses. The stops occurred throughout the county in the town of Middleton, village of Windsor, village of McFarland and on the eastbound Beltline.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists to plan ahead for a safe ride home by using alternative forms of transportation, or having a designated driver. To date in Dane County, 45 people have lost their lives in traffic crashes. Fourteen of those fatalities involved impaired drivers.