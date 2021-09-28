Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is pleased to collaborate with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on a plan to bolster resources during calls for service involving individuals suffering from a mental health crisis. The program is part of Parisi’s 2022 budget.
The concept will involve equipping patrol squads with an electronic tablet that will connect to a remote mental health worker when a deputy responds to a call where the person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The additional resource will add about $250,000 to next year’s budget for equipment and training.
“I’m very excited about this innovative plan to provide citizens with crisis intervention and divert individuals with mental health issues away from the criminal justice system,” Sheriff Barrett said in a news release. “We will continue to make public safety a priority, while providing the most professional service possible.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has historically been very proactive in providing both crisis training to deputies and mental health care to individuals in our care. For the last 3 years, an embedded mental health worker has been part of our Field Services Division and in recent years we’ve trained 84 deputies in Crisis Intervention Training with the assistance of National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Dane County. In addition, the Dane County Jail provides access to full-time mental health workers to its residents.