Alliant Energy is seeking applications for their 2021 Innovation Scholarships as the company recognizes outstanding community leadership. Up to 25 students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help them reach their academic goals.
Applicants for the annual scholarships will be asked to write an essay that identifies a problem in their community and presents an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
Recipients will be selected based on the content of the essay, participation in a leadership role in community service activities and volunteer work, grade-point average and standardized test scores.
Applicants must be age 24 or under and enrolling for the first time at an undergraduate school. They also must be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.
Applications must be submitted online at www.scholarapply.org/alliantenergyinnovation. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
In 2020, over 130 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy. These contributions totaled more than $150,000 to offset tuition costs and student loans.
