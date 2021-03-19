Nancy Becker, a Brookfield resident, was diagnosed with — and survived — lung cancer and is now taking action for change. On Wednesday, March 17, she met with members of Congress to raise awareness about the disease and demand action.
Through the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative, Becker will join others personally affected by lung cancer to advocate for $46.1 billion in funding at the National Institutes of Health, $10 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, adequate and accessible healthcare.
Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Advocacy Day event will be conducted virtually to allow this important message to be heard while also protecting the health and safety of patients and caregivers.
During the virtual Advocacy Day, Becker will meet with members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation to share their personal experience with lung cancer and explain why investments in public health, research funding and quality and affordable healthcare are important to them.
It is estimated that in 2021 alone, there will be more than 4,500 people in Wisconsin diagnosed with lung cancer — 2,400 of whom will succumb to the disease. But more people than ever are living with lung cancer in part because survivors are sharing their stories and policymakers are taking action in response. That’s why Becker is sharing her story with lawmakers and others — so that more can be done to help lung cancer patients and their caregivers throughout Wisconsin and the U.S.
Becker encourages others in the state to advocate for lung cancer research and healthcare protections by contacting their members of Congress. Learn more about Becker’s story and the LUNG FORCE initiative at www.lung.org/lung-force.
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: — to defeat lung cancer, to champion clean air for all, to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, and to create a tobacco-free future.
