On Friday, Sept. 25 at 2:41 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by the Lake Delton Police Department, which was requesting the CCSO to intercept a suspicious vehicle believed to be used in burglaries in the Lake Delton area.
Lake Delton Police Department had last seen the vehicle on Sauk County Highway T near Levee Road. The vehicle, which had no license plates, eluded Lake Delton officers.
At 2:56 a.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Levee Road in the Town of Caledonia and attempted to stop it. The BMW immediately attempted to elude the deputy by increasing its speed to 80 miles per hour and refused to stop. A Portage Police Department officer then deployed stop spikes on Levee Road. The suspect vehicle ran over the spikes and entered the City of Portage on further pursuit.
While fleeing law enforcement, a tire came off of the rim of the suspect vehicle. Despite the vehicle’s condition, the driver — later identified as Joseph Scott Uptagraw, 32 of Baraboo — continued eluding officers at speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle led officers west on Highway 33 from Portage and eventually turned north on Tritz Road, where it pulled over near Main Street. A female passenger was detained immediately, while Uptagraw ran from the vehicle into a wooded area. A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy, and his K9 partner, along with a Portage officer began tracking Uptagraw. A short time later, Uptagraw was taken into custody without incident.
Uptagraw was transported to the Columbia County Jail and charged with Felony-Eluding an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and is being held on probation and parole warrant.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to be alert of suspicious activity in and around their residences. The public is asked to immediately report such activity to local law enforcement agencies. The public is urged to obtain a good description of any suspicious people or vehicles, which should include license plate numbers and the last known direction of travel.
