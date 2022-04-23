The Cranes of the World exhibit at the International Crane Foundation headquarters in Baraboo will open for the season on May 1. However, there will be safeguards in place to protect the rare and endangered cranes from the Avian Flu, the foundation recently announced.
The foundation works worldwide to conserve the 15 difference species of cranes, as well as the ecosystems, watersheds and flyways they depend on.
“Because we are seeing Avian Influenza in a broad diversity of affected species in Wisconsin, we’ve decided it’s best to move the Sandhill, Wattled, Siberian and Whooping cranes back into their covered winter yards, as a preventive measure against virus transmission from visiting waterfowl,” said Dr. Barry Hartup, Director of Conservation Medicine for the foundation.
The four crane species on exhibit in Baraboo reside in open-air enclosures. Their exhibits do not have top netting that acts as a ceiling, to prevent waterfowl from flying into their dwellings. Smaller waterfowl, such as ducks and geese are more prone to carry the virus and transmit it to other birds if they are in proximity.
“This removes nearly all chance of exposure to a virus that is manifesting quite differently in the U.S. compared to 2015, when Avian Influenza was last reported in Wisconsin. Taking this important step safeguards all our birds,” Hartup said.
Crane care staff are developing counter measures to deter waterfowl use of those exhibits. The foundation will move the four crane pairs back on exhibit as soon as the threat of Avian Flu has passed. Like COVID-19, the Avian Flu situation is fluid, as the 2022 bird flu variant is truly unknown, added Hartup. Although uncommon, some variants of the Avian Flu can also be transmitted to humans.
“Protecting our family of cranes is priority one,” said Chief Operating Officer Kim Smith. “We are an important breeding facility for some of the rarest birds on the planet and house close to 100 cranes, many endangered, who reside in our breeding facility called Crane City. Most of the endangered cranes in Crane City are Whooping cranes, who still number only approximately 800 on the planet.”
The Cranes of the World exhibit remains open, and visitors can take a guided tour or explore the exhibits on their own, seeing crane species from around the world. Guests can also use hiking trails throughout the restored prairies, wetlands, oak savanna and wooded birding trail. The new George Archibald Welcome Center offers stories about the work of the foundation across the world to conserve cranes and the landscapes they need to thrive.
Guided tours are available on weekends at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The site is ADA accessible featuring many photo opportunities, a picnic area, miles of groomed birding and hiking trails, paved paths, and free scooters and parking.
The site in Baraboo will be opened daily from May 1-Oct. 31. More information is available at www.savingcranes.org.