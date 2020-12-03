On Wednesday, Dec. 2, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in the City-County Building facility of the Dane County Jail, intervened on a suicide attempt of a male inmate via ligature around his neck.
Alert deputies noticed a 30-year-old male inmate using a bed sheet as a ligature around his neck. Deputies immediately intervened and removed the ligature. The inmate received immediate medical care but did not require any lifesaving measures. He was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation.
After receiving the requisite medical treatment, he will return to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol. The inmate resides in the Madison area and has been housed in the jail since Nov. 1.
