The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has announced the approval of 19 federal grant awards totaling more than $13.5 million for the purpose of planning, opening, or expanding charter schools in Wisconsin.
“These grants aid governance boards as they work toward planning and opening new charter schools and provide additional support to existing ones,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.
“By finding new, emerging methods of educating our students, charter schools are helping achieve our vision of ensuring all students graduate, college and career ready.”
This is the fourth round of funding from a U.S. Department of Education five-year grant program supporting Wisconsin’s charter school activities. The program provides funding for three purposes: planning and implementation grants for charter schools opening in fall 2022, implementation grants for charter schools that recently opened or will open in 2021, and grants to aid the expansion of existing charter schools.
The state’s program prioritizes quality schools serving educationally disadvantaged students and focuses on grades six through 12. High-quality charter schools:
• Show evidence of strong academic results, which may include student academic growth;
• Operate in a fiscally appropriate manner, meeting statutory/regulatory requirements; and
• Demonstrate success in significantly increasing student academic achievement, including graduation rates for all students.
The application period for the fifth round of competitive charter school grants for the 2022-23 school year opens this fall. Visit the DPI’s web page for more information on charter schools in Wisconsin.