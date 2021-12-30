Ag Day at the Capitol will be held Jan. 26 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. This event is the largest gathering of farmers from across the state representing a variety of farm groups to learn more about issues impacting Wisconsin agriculture and meet with their state legislators.
“Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is proud to host this legislative day with many other agricultural groups to get farmers’ voices heard at the Capitol,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “As members of the agricultural community, we need to make time to engage with legislators and decision-makers across the state and this event is the perfect way to do so.”
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served followed by issue briefings and time for attendees to visit their legislators in the Capitol. It is important that attendees call the offices of their legislators in advance to schedule an appointment between 3 and 5 p.m. for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Due to Dane County ordinances for COVID-19 mitigation, masks will be required for this event and other provisions may also be required and details are subject to change.
Register for Ag Day at the Capitol by visiting https://bit.ly/2022AgDayRegistration. The cost is $30 per person before Wednesday, Jan. 19. Registrations on or after Jan. 20, and at-the-door attendees, will cost $60.