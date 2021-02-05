The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, Inc. is conducting a major fundraising online auction as a prelude to their upcoming 41st annual state convention and business meeting, being held as a hybrid event this year.
The event is being hosted on Saturday, Feb. 13, both in Green Bay and virtually. The online auction kicked off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 and will run through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. This auction features several major agricultural items, numerous toy tractors for collectors, household item, hand-crafted items, gift baskets, lawn ornaments, entertainment packages and much more. The online auction is open to the public, and the complete list of auction items is available at https://www.auctionbyobrien.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?obrien19. Bidding information can also be found at that page.
The 2019-2020 Wisconsin FFA State Officer team made hand-painted flower pots for the 2020 state convention display. Unfortunately, they were not able to be exhibited because the convention was virtual only, but the team has donated the items to the auction, which is an annual tradition. All proceeds from these pots will go directly to the FFA Foundation.
The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters continues to collaborate with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation to assist chapters across the state. Their most recent project was just this past month where they teamed up to provide 40 different chapters with $500 chapter relief grants. These grants will assist the chapter needs that would normally be supplemented by fundraising but could not be conducted due to COVID-19.
Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, Inc. strives to be Wisconsin's premier agriculture education advocate. We support the local FFA Alumni Chapters so that they are better equipped to assist their local community, agriculture instructor(s) and agriculture youth. All funds raised by the Association will be used to provide leadership conference scholarships or grants for the Agriculture Education departments and FFA chapters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.