The Dane County Sheriff’s Office recently signed a letter of intent to participate in the 30x30 Pledge to increase the recruitment, retention and promotion of women in policing. The pledge is a goal to have women make up 30% of the sworn workforce by the year 2030.
The letter of intent is part of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law. The mission of the project is to “partner with communities and police departments to promote public safety through transparency, equity and democratic engagement.”
By participating in the pledge, the Sheriff’s Office commits to the following activities:
— Submitting baseline data and policies outlined in the pledge;
— Pursuing all “essential” data collection and actions outlined in the pledge;
— Exploring additional pledge elements and pursuing those that are relevant to our department’s needs and can reasonably be achieved; and
— Reporting on data and progress bi-annually.
The pledge is meant to establish a framework for how the Dane County agency can improve the representation and experiences of female deputies, as well as minority deputies in general. The process also includes identifying and understanding barriers to progress such as resources, capacity or authority.
Currently, women make up 21% of the sworn positions at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. As of 2019, women made up less than 13% of police officers in the United States. For more information on the Policing Project at NYU, go to www.policingproject.org.
