A 49-year-old Goreville, Illinois, man received life-threatening injuries as a result of a crash in Columbia County Sunday near Portage.
The incident occurred on Hwy. I-90 at mile marker 102.2 at 11:21 a.m.
The name of the injured party is being withheld pending notification of family.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound traffic was slowing due to heavy Sunday traffic and motorist assists in the area of the 102.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said this contributed to a motorcycle crash near the 102.2 eastbound, median shoulder. As a result, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries. The rider was transported by Med Flight. The crash scene remains under investigation.
The Interstate was shut down in both directions due to Med Flight landing zone. All lanes have been opened back up.
Assisting agencies included Lake Delton Fire & Ems, Portage Fire & Ems, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department , Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, and Med Flight.