Gloria Clark has had a century’s worth of memories. On March 26, she, along with family, friends, and others in the community, will celebrate her 100th birthday at St. Thomas Church in Poynette, where Gloria is still a member.
The family will be holding a gathering from 1-3 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. dedication mass to follow.
On March 26, 1922, Gloria’s mother — Borghild “Bea” (Gunderson) Sardeson — was going into labor, with what she and husband, Lisle, thought was single baby.
“Mother didn’t know she was having twins,” Gloria said, implying she was the surprise birth.
Gloria said that her mother was on her way to Chicago to deliver the baby and be around family. That didn’t happen as Borghild only made it to Blanchardville as Gloria’s twin brother, Gordon, was born first, then Gloria about 20 minutes later.
When looking back at the last 100 years, Gloria recalled there being just too many memories to try and think about.
“I had an interesting life. I cannot complain,” Gloria said, adding that she had a “pretty normal childhood” for those growing up in the 1920s and 30s.
As Gloria was a young girl, the country began navigating the Great Depression. It lasted from 1929-39 with families doing all they could to make it through.
“All I know was that everybody was poor, but we always food on the table,” Gloria said.
She has witnessed countless historic events over the last century — good and bad.
“Some good and bad presidents, too,” Gloria joked.
What the biggest difference between now and 70 years ago?
“It was a lot calmer. There wasn’t so much traffic,” Gloria said.
While she gave no secrets away for a long life, her children credit it to her staying active, keeping her mind sharp and clean living. Gloria walked daily, played golf until she was 96 and did crosswords and other puzzles until her eyesight began failing in recent years.
Gloria has lived humbly all her life, never seeking attention for the things she has done.
“She’s a giver,” said Cindi, the lone daughter of Gloria. “She doesn’t like to brag about herself and loves to hear about everyone else.”
At the birthday celebration on March 26, Gloria has requested the no gifts be given to her. Instead, she is asking for people to send donations in her name to The Clark Family Scholarship at PHS, the Poynette Library, the MacKenzie Environmental Center or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. In 2001, James and Gloria began what is now known as the Clark Family Scholarship, given to one or more graduating seniors from Poynette High School each year.
The making of the Clark family
Gloria met her future husband, James, while attending Belleville High School, where she was a cheerleader. It was there that she had the opportunity to be prom queen, but said she had to decline.
The reason? In those days, prom kings and queens had to attend the dance together, but Gloria had previously made a promise to go with James.
After her high school graduation, Gloria went to nursing school in Madison, while James — who had already graduated — was beginning to study law, but served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1943-45, training fellow pilots to fly planes. It was a group he dubbed, “The Wild Turkeys” because of their antics. He earned his silver wings in 1944, but thankfully for Gloria, was never called to go overseas. It didn’t stop her worrying though, as the two remained apart, never knowing if that call would come.
“I never knew from one day to another whether he’d come home or not,” Gloria said.
James wasn’t the only family member of Gloria’s who was lucky enough to miss out on fighting in a major war. Her father was initially drafted into Word War I, years before she and Gordon were born, but his work at Wisconsin Power & Light saved his fate.
“He was drafted, and got down to Chicago,” Gloria said of her father. “The women in Blanchardville got up a petition and got him home. They had to have power for their washing machines once a week.”
Gloria was relieved when World War II ended because it meant her and James could start a more normal life together, saying that James “rushed home and began law school (at UW).” She had been working in Oak Park, Illinois.
“I was supposed to have two years of nursing at the university before I could get into Oak Park, but the war came and I only had to go one year at the university,” Gloria said.
Gloria had graduated from nursing school in October 1944, which was the start of a busy week for her, and James.
“The week I got married, I graduated from nursing school, I took the state boards, I got married, and left for Texas the next day,” Gloria said.
Gloria and James married on Oct. 7, 1944, then the pair moved down to San Antonio, Texas where James was stationed. The wedding day itself was an adventure, as the two got married in Racine, then went to the Wisconsin Badgers football game in Madison — a 21-2 victory over Marquette University — and later returned for the wedding reception that night. James got season tickets for the Badgers prior to his service, which are still currently in the family’s possession after about 80 years.
Gloria and her husband James moved to Poynette around 1949, shortly after James graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He began a law practice in Poynette in 1947, currently called Boardman Clark (formerly Lathrop and Clark, among other names).
“(James) insisted we live in a small town if he was going to practice in a small town, even though he was here two days a week,” Gloria said of the two settling in Poynette. He worked in Madison the rest of the time.
James and Gloria had four children — Jim (1946), John (1948), Jeff (1954) and Cynthia “Cindi” (1957). Jim, John and Jeff followed their father into law, with Jeff eventually taking over the practice in Poynette. Jim and John practiced in Milwaukee.
“I always wanted a doctor, a dentist and an undertaker. So I get three lawyers,” Gloria joked of what she wanted her children’s careers to be.
A healthy long life for Gloria also means that she has outlived several loved ones, beginning with her parents. Her husband died in 2002 at the age of 82, just three days shy of the couples’ 58th wedding anniversary. In 2008, her brother, Gordon, died a month after his 86th birthday. Then in May 2021, Gloria’s third child, Jeff, died at the age of 66.
Gloria is the matriarch of four generations as she also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One of her granddaughters lives in Ireland and she has a grandson in Hong Kong.
Gloria still lives independently, with family and friends constantly stopping by to check on her, engage in conversation and help with whatever is needed.
Gloria Clark, the mother
Gloria took a break from working to eventually raise her four children. She was a den mother for her sons in the Boys Scouts and led various charity drives in the community, most notably the Cancer Drive, Cindi said.
“She was a model mom,” Jim said. He added that breakfast was always on the table as he was getting ready for school, and that no matter what time we came home, dinner was always on the table, too. The family lived across from the schools at the time, and the kids at lunch at home as well.
“She was a three-meal-a-day mom,” Jim said.
Cindi recalls her mother being the neighborhood nurse growing up, as she was there to help with various injuries.
After about 20 years of being a stay-at-home mom, she went back to work, spending 15 years at Divine Savior hospital (now Aspirus) in Portage.
Gloria has spent the last 63 years in Poynette, a place she loves because of “the people, the friends and the curling.” Gloria curled for several years, even being skip to her own team.
A life filled with travel
James Clark was also on the Wisconsin Association of School Boards as well as the National School Board Association. Gloria would accompany him to the various conventions across the county — Miami (which was her first trip on a plane in the 70s), San Francisco, Houston, New York and Las Vegas, which was “OK,” according to Gloria because she “didn’t win.”
“We traveled a lot, so I can’t tell you all the places we went to,” she said.
A lot of the couples’ trips revolved around one thing.
“We didn’t go anywhere that didn’t have a golf course,” Gloria joked.
Her favorite trip was going to Ireland with a tour group in the 90s, followed by the several cruises she has taken over the years, including one into the Panama Canal.
“I like the food, the casinos and the shows,” Gloria said of the cruises.
The worst trip was in 1962, as the family of six headed west to Seattle for the World’s Fair. James rented a trailer to haul behind a 1957 Chevy station wagon — on that included a bathroom, per the Gloria’s request. However, six people crammed in a car for weeks, driving on roads prior to the completion of the Interstate system, was not ideal. The time in Seattle was fun, but the dread of driving back home was constant.
“That was a terrible trip,” Gloria said.
Never giving up
Gloria suffered a scary moment when she fell in March 2020, right at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resulted in a fractured hip just weeks before her 98th birthday.
Cindi said the doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison were amazed that Gloria was able to withstand the surgery, and that she wanted to start physical therapy as soon as possible. After a week, she was transferred to Tivoli in Portage, where she had to quarantine for two weeks.
For the next six months at Tivoli, Gloria could not have visitors in her room, only outside the window, and later on the patio. Cindi said her mother was determined to come back home to Poynette.