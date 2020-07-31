River Arts Inc. is holding a “Crafts & Drafts: Choose Your Own String Art” workshop from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at its Rivers Arts on Water studio located at 590 Water Street in Prairie du Sac.
The class if for anyone aged 21 and older and all participants can choose their own project design from seven stencil options.
The instructor will guide you through the process of staining blocks of wood, hammering nails to create the outline, and then show you several ways to wind the string into patterns.
The whole project will be finished by the end of the night, ready for you to take home.
While the studio normally offers beer as part of this workshop, it will not be providing beverages for this class. In an effort to ensure student and staff safety, masks will also be required for all participants. The studio is also limiting the class size to seven people so each person will have their own six-foot table.
For more information about the workshop (including stencil options), the COVID safety policy, and cancellation policy, visit RiverArtsInc.org. Contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org with any additional questions.
