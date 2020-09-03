The Dane County 4-H Leaders Association is pleased to announce that eleven 4-H members have been chosen to receive a 2020 Dane County 4-H Education Scholarship. The amount of the scholarship is $1000 and will be used to further each member’s education.
4-H members selected to receive this scholarship have shown outstanding personal growth and leadership in their club and community. The 4-H Education Scholarship encourages Dane County 4-H members to continue their education beyond high school. This year’s recipients have organized impactful service projects, shared their talents and knowledge with others as leaders, attended educational experiences, and inspired action in their clubs and communities. Dane County 4-H raises funds for the scholarship program by selling baked potatoes and ice cream at the Dane County Fair.
The 2020 Dane County 4-H Scholarship recipients are: Austin Cooper (DeForest Handy Helpers 4-H Club), Sydney Cowden (Twin Valley 4-H Club), Claire Michels (Oregon Headliners 4-H Club), Grace Michels (Oregon Headliners 4-H Club), Molly Olstad (Triangle Troopers 4-H Club), Patrick Penne (Twin Valley 4-H Club), Josie Ruth (Brooklyn Mighty Mites 4-H), Ashlyn Sarbacker (Triangle Troopers 4-H Club), Patrick Stoddard (Springdale 4-H Club), Corey Trzebiatowski (DeForest Handy Helpers 4-H Club), Katia Wanish (Diligent Doers 4-H Club)
Sarbacker is also the Lyman Anderson Award winner.
