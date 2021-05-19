The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license for three wholesale dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive #1, Arlington:
— Rich Auto Sales Inc.;
— Icon Auto Sales LLC; and
— Amigos Motors LLC
The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that these dealers violated state and federal laws by tampering with the odometer and selling vehicles retail without a license. The licenses were revoked effective April 12. Each licensee is allowed 30 days to request an appeal which expired on May 12.
WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.