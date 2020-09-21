Wisconsin State Fair Officials and The Wisconsin Baker’s Association recently announced that Original Cream Puffs will be available for the first time ever in a limited-edition pumpkin Spice flavor. From Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4, pumpkin spice Cream Puffs will be available for curbside pick-up at State Fair Park in West Allis.
“The innovative ideas continue,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We are so pleased to be offering this new twist on a Wisconsin State Fair signature food favorite. For the first time in history we are offering Cream Puffs outside of the traditional 11-day State Fair timeframe, and offering a new flavor is really something special.”
The curbside pick-up of pumpkin spice Cream Puffs will be available Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delivery options for one dozen or more pumpkin spice Cream Puffs will be available for a fee during these select days. Only the pumpkin spice flavor will be sold on these days as the Original Cream Puffs will not be available.
Pumpkin spice Cream Puffs will be sold in packs of three or six. Due to the limited availability, and to guarantee pumpkin spice Cream Puffs, pre-orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed at www.originalcreampuffs.com or by calling 414-266-7111.
