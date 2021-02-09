Sixty-five species, totaling 9,646 individual bird were found on the 50th annual Poynette Christmas Bird Count (CBC), which was held on Dec. 26. During the 2019 Count, 52 species, along with 7,792 birds, were counted.
It was the most unusual count since everyone wore a mask unless they were with their family. Some unrelated people drove separately and divided up their count areas.
The count area was centered at the Owl’s Nest Restaurant in Poynette and covered 177 square miles. Within the count area, feeders were observed at eight households, and the 34 field observers drove 514 miles and walked 12 miles.
The species found, along with the number of each found, is as follows:
Canada geese (1,397); wood duck (4); gadwall (14); American black duck (12); mallard (1,026); green-winged teal (1); common goldeneye (6); hooded merganser (1); common merganser (62); ring-necked pheasant (28); wild turkey (373); great blue heron (1); bald eagle (101); northern harrier (1); sharp-shinned hawk (1); Cooper’s hawk (6); red-shouldered hawk (1); red-tailed hawk (97); rough-legged hawk (11); American kestrel (17); merlin (1); peregrine falcon (2); Virginia rail (4); rock pigeon (474); Eurasian collared dove (16); mourning dove (357); sandhill crane (92); eastern screech owl (7); great horned owl (2); barred owl (1); short-eared owl (1); northern saw-whet owl (1); belted kingfisher (1); red-bellied woodpecker (72); downy woodpecker (143); hairy woodpecker (51); northern flicker (2); pileated woodpecker (8); northern shrike (1); blue jay (289); American crow (782); horned lark (71); black-capped chickadee (322); tufted titmouse (61); red-breasted nuthatch (13); white-breasted nuthatch (129); brown creeper (3); eastern bluebird (8); American robin (45); European starling (512); cedar waxwing (138); American tree sparrow (354); fox sparrow (1); swamp sparrow (3); white-throated sparrow (1); dark-eyed junco (981); Lapland longspur (265); yellow-rumped warbler (1); northern cardinal (330); red-winged blackbird (1); house finch (339); purple finch (4); pine siskin (37); American goldfinch (144); and house sparrow (416).
As always, there were many interesting observations. A memory for one couple was a special sighting of 58 bald eagles at one location along the Wisconsin River in the area of the Portage Power Plant. Another couple reported a flock of 130 crows near the Schoeneberg Marsh Waterfowl Production Area east of Arlington. JD Arnston, of Arlington, and his parents reported a bald eagle carrying sticks for nest-building along Rowan Creek Fishery Area near Poynette.
Peregrine falcons did not nest in Wisconsin 50 years ago and we were lucky enough to find two — a record high. Other species found in 2020 that were not present, or very rare, in Columbia County in 1971 include the wild turkey, merlin, Eurasian collared dove, sandhill cranes (rare), eastern bluebird (rare), and house finch.
The count was conducted with temperatures ranging from 17 to 27 degrees with no snow.
The Poynette count is part of a greater effort by the National Audubon Society to monitor the health and distribution of resident and winter birds across North America. Now in its 121st year, the CBC is larger than ever, expanding its geographical range and accumulating valuable scientific data about the winter distributions of various bird species.
Over 100 Christmas Bird Counts are conducted in Wisconsin each year. Statistics from the Poynette count are included with 2,000 North American counts and the results for the CBC can be viewed at https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Birders from the local area who helped with the count included JD Arnston, Bill and Jean Damm, Greg and Karla Lawrence, Mary Ann Schultz, Becki and Diane Tomlinson, Tom Weix, and Kurt Westbrook.
PHOTO (courtesy of Bill Smith): A merlin, a small species of falcon, is seen during the Poynette Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 26, 2020. The Poynette count area was centered around the Owl’s Nest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.