On Tuesday, Aug. 18, detectives with the Columbia County Drug Task Force were conducting an on-going drug investigation regarding the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County.
During the investigation, a suspect was observed leaving a known drug area. The suspect, later identified as Loyal Stowers, 37, of Portage committed a traffic violation, and a traffic stop was conducted at a gas station in the City of Portage.
As the traffic stop began, the suspect walked out of his vehicle and into the gas station. Detectives contacted the suspect inside of the gas station, at which point he attempted to flee on foot. The detectives attempted to detain the suspect and he was uncooperative and continued to actively resist.
During the attempts to gain control of the suspect, he attempted to bite a detective at which point a Portage K9 was deployed to apprehend the suspect. After the K9 deployment, members of law enforcement were able to get the suspect into custody. Both the suspect and a Columbia County Deputy were treated for injuries as a result of the continued resistance and assaultive behavior by the suspect.
Stowers is charged with:
— Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
— Resisting causing injury to officer — Battery/Threat to law enforcement — Possession of drug paraphernalia
— Resisting/obstructing — Harassment of a police animal
— Felony Bail Jumping — Violation of Probation
Stowers is being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting a court appearance.
The injured deputy is home recovering.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department, Divine Savior EMS, and Blystone’s Towing.
If you have information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175.
