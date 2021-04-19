At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, the Wisconsin State Patrol took a report from a caller who believed the windows to his vehicle had be “shot” out. The caller was traveling on Interstate 39/90 near mile marker 146 when windows to his vehicle shattered.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Madison Police and McFarland Police responded to the area of I-39/90 and US Highway 12/18 to help locate the cause of what possibly damaged the caller’s vehicle. During this time two more callers reported damage to their vehicles which they believed to be gun shots as well.
As deputies and officers continued to canvas the area they were able to narrow their search to an area in the Town of Cottage Grove.
Deputies located three individuals who had been shooting target practice of various caliber at 3067 Vilas Road. The investigation unveiled the subjects had been shooting at targets, but the interstate was only a few hundred yards behind. Errant rounds had made their way to the interstate causing the damage passing vehicles.
Bryan R. Spangler, 44, of Cottage Grove, Jon D. Zimmerman, 50, of Oak Creek, and Jeffrey Zimmerman, 48, of Wabasha were all arrested on charges of 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and booked into the Dane County Jail.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. If you were traveling on I-39/90 in the area around the time of this incident, and believe you sustained damage from gun fire, please contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.
