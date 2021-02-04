According to the most recent weekly update from Columbia County Public Health on Feb. 3, the number of positive cases the county has seen is under 100 in the last two weekly updates.
From 10 a.m. Jan. 20 to 10 a.m. Jan. 27, the county saw 99 positive cases. Additionally, from 10 a.m. Jan. 27 to 10 a.m. Feb. 3, the county saw 93 positive cases. The number of active cases also dropped by 51 from Jan. 27-Feb. 3. The COVID-19 activity level is now deemed “high” by Columbia County Public Health, a recent downgrade from where it was on Jan. 27 at “very high.”
Since testing began, the county has also seen 25,579 negative cases and 46 deaths. Currently, there are 255 cases that are hospitalized.
There are 52 active investigations by setting within the county — including 19 in non-health care workplaces, 16 in educational facilities, and six in long-term care facilities.
The county did not update its group numbers in the Feb. 3 report, but the breakdown of age groups from the 4,763 positive tests as of Jan. 27 were, with percentage of overall positives:
Ages 9 and under — 183 people (3.7% of positives)
Ages 10-19 — 553 people (11.3%)
Ages 20-29 — 801 people (16.7%)
Ages 30-39 — 799 people (16.5%)
Ages 40-49 — 719 people (14.8%)
Ages 50-59 — 833 people (17%)
Ages 60-69 — 527 people (10.8%)
Ages 70-79 — 282 people (5.9%)
Ages 80-89 — 122 people (2.5%)
Ages 90 and older — 37 people (0.8%)
Columbia County Health and Human Services is working with the state, and community partners, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and to complete arrangements for its immunization plan for the county. Check the county’s website at www. co.columbia.wi.us for a list of community partners that are currently vaccinating eligible individuals.
County testing sites
The county is still holding free COVID-19 testing sites in the coming weeks at various locations. They are:
— Portage (at Portage Utility Building), Feb. 10 from noon-6 p.m.
— Cambria (at Cambria Fire Department), Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from noon-6 p.m.
— Columbus (at Columbus Water and Light), March 2 from noon-6 p.m.
All sites are for drive-thru testing. Appointments are not necessary, but online registration is encouraged beginning 24 hours prior to testing date. If you don’t register, you will still be tested.
The National Guard will be doing the testing, and results will be provided within 3-7 business days.
