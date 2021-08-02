At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, the Beyond the Call of Duty, End of Watch Ride to Remember will arrive at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center on Highway 19 in Westport.
The organization chose Dane County as a stop to honor Deputy Rick Treadwell, who died after contracting COVID-19 in August 2020. Deputy Treadwell was assigned to the training center and was a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years.
The members of the Sheriff’s Office think of Rick and his family daily and he will never be forgotten.
The riders will be in the training center parking lot from approximately 10-11:30 a.m. Citizens are welcome to come to the event and pay their respects.
The End of Watch Ride is a 22,300-plus mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities. Not only do they honor the fallen, they honor the families — husbands and wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters — along with the officers left behind to pick up the pieces.
The Ride to Remember is nearing the end of its 83-day trek across the country, which began May 28 with stops in Ephrata and Yakima, Washington. The organization is based in Spokane Valley, Washington. The Day 71 stop in Westport is the first of two on the day. The ride will then head to Hampton, Illinois later in the day. The trek across the country concludes August 16 with a stop in South Dakota, then back in Spokane Valley two days later.
The 2021 Ride is honoring nearly 400 law enforcement lives lost across the county in 2020 (314 lives lost) and 2021 (79 lives lost as of Aug. 1), Many of those lost were due to the COVID-19 virus.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.endofwatchride.com.