Roasted turtle dinners, a Dorf Haus Supper Club tradition, are back on the menu for Fridays during Lent, with a take-out option as well as dine-in. Starting Friday, Feb. 19, turtle dinners compete with the Dorf Haus award-winning Friday Fish Fry for seven Fridays through April 2.
The $19 entrée includes turtle, marinated overnight in carrots and onions and then roasted for four hours, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw and the Dorf Haus signature fritters.
The turtle entree started 37 years ago when the late Vern Maier, original Dorf Haus owner, thought his loyal customers, many of whom were Catholics, would like to try something different, other than fish during lent — and turtle qualifies.
In addition, the Dorf Haus’ popular Friday night haddock fish fry with fritters is also available on Wednesdays — only during Lent — as well as Fridays throughout the year. The cost is $14.
Although the fish fry, which has earned many regional reader poll awards, catches the most attention, each Lenten season more Dorf Haus guests are ordering turtle, according to Rebecca Maier-Frey, co manager and a Dorf Haus owner of the second generation restaurant. For some Dorf Haus fans, turtle dinners have become an annual tradition except for last Lenten season when the pandemic forced the Dorf Haus to temporarily close.
Reservations are required for indoor dining, and take-out turtle specials need to be ordered in advance by calling 608-643-3980 for curbside or hostess station pick up, along with fish fry dinners or any other entrees.
The Dorf Haus is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30-9 p.m. and Sundays from 4:30-8 p.m.
