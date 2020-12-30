As of Dec. 30, snowmobile trails in the Northwest, Southwest, and Southeast regions of Dane County are now open. The North Central and Northeast regions remain closed at this time. Sergeant Eric Stacey of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau reminds snowmobilers that the majority of snowmobile trails are located on private land, so riders must stay on designated trails.

Snowmobilers should keep in mind that trails may also have uneven terrain and snow-covered icy sections. Be watchful for the potential of open water in the marshes and other waterways. Snowmobilers are reminded to review all snowmobile regulations before venturing out on the trails.

