Montroy

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Huber inmate that did not return from work. Amanda Montroy, 28, was due to return to the county jail from work at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, but did not return.

Montroy’s last reported address is W5931 Chestnut Street in Packwaukee. If anyone knows of Montroy’s current whereabouts, they are advised to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Montroy is currently serving a 270-day and 180-day sentence until March 9 on charges of Escape, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, and Theft.

