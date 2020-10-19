The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Huber inmate that did not return from work. Amanda Montroy, 28, was due to return to the county jail from work at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, but did not return.
Montroy’s last reported address is W5931 Chestnut Street in Packwaukee. If anyone knows of Montroy’s current whereabouts, they are advised to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.
Montroy is currently serving a 270-day and 180-day sentence until March 9 on charges of Escape, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, and Theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.