The congregations of Christ Lutheran, Spring Prairie, and Bonnet Prairie, celebrated the 175th anniversary of the formation of those congregations and the origins of Norwegian Lutheranism in this part of the state.
The first service was held on March 7, 1847 under an oak tree in Spring Prairie. The new Christ Lutheran Church congregation history book notes Pastor J.W.C. Dietrichson had baptisms and holy communion that day.
The first service was followed by another gathering on March 28 where Dietrichson returned to organize 50 members into the Norwegian Lutheran Congregation as an annex to the Koshkonong Norwegian Lutheran congregation.
The new group voted on October 15, 1849 to form the separate congregations of Norway Grove, Spring Prairie, and Bonnet Prairie. Often under the pastoral leadership of the Preus family, those congregations are the roots of Lutheran faith in the DeForest and southern Columbia County area.
The Sunday events were festive by Lenten standards. A choir anthem first sung at the 150th anniversary service opened the worship service at Christ Lutheran, with special music from the Bell Choir. Spring Prairie and Bonnet Prairie Lutheran churches were also celebrating on Sunday.
The three congregations are now part of the South Central Wisconsin Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The ELCA is the largest group of Lutherans in the United States.
For those unfamiliar with the history of the congregations, Norway Grove is the settlement along River Road where the DeForest community began. The shift east came as the railroad between Madison and Portage came through Token and into the Town of Windsor. The north station would later be named for a station master named DeForest and thus the village would adopt the name in 1903.
As Norway Grove was now in the country, congregation leaders decided to merge with the DeForest Evangelical Lutheran Church. The church building was moved into the village with log rollers and joined to the structure at the current downtown Main St. location. A July 1, 1951 rededication marks the official start of Christ Lutheran Church. The original church cornerstone is now in a courtyard of the campus. Built around those who preferred the country location, a new Norway Grove Lutheran Church was built at the original church location and its historic cemetery.
The Preus family dominated the 19th century history of the congregation. The church history foretells the importance of the name among midwestern Lutherans. The family includes a former governor of Minnesota, who later was part of the Lutheran Brotherhood and Aids Association for Lutheran insurance companies. They later merged to form Thrivent. Luther College is also rooted in the family.
A 1980s merger of Lutheran denominations produced the ELCA. The next largest group of Lutherans in the country is the Missouri Synod. At the time of the merger, Preus cousins led both the American Lutheran Church (now part of the ELCA) and Missouri Synod.