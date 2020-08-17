The public is invited to join the Free Congregation of Sauk County for a free online workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. on Zoom entitled a “Look at Our Racial Conditioning” with Cherry Steinwender, Executive Director of the Center for the Healing of Racism, and co-facilitator Chad Kalland.
Steinwender and Kalland will guide participants to search deeply into their minds, souls, and hearts in order to better understand how we came to be in the divided spaces we are currently within.
A grass-roots nonprofit from Houston, Texas, the Center for the Healing of Racism began in 1989 with the mission of facilitating the healing of racism through education and dialogue in a safe and supportive environment in order to empower individuals and transform communities. The Center works with counselors, social workers, various municipal agencies, faith-based groups, corporate America, as well as students from elementary through college and university levels.
The group’s belief is, ”Telling the truth about the past helps cause justice in the present. Achieving justice in the present helps us tell the truth about the past.”
If you wish to be a participant, go towww.freecongregation.org/sunday-programs.aspx at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.