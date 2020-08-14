The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is inviting grant proposals from area nonprofits for its annual community grants. The Grants Committee has $10,000 to distribute and individual grants usually range from $250 to $1,000.
Applications are welcome from charitable organizations in Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. Applications must be submitted by email and received before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Grants are awarded in early November. Complete grant guidelines and application forms are available on the Foundation’s website at www.greatersauk.org.
The Foundation is looking for innovative ideas that:
— Propose practical solutions for a current community need;
— Promote cooperation and collaboration in creating positive change;
— Encourage volunteer involvement;
— Strengthen an organization’s effectiveness and stability and;
— Address prevention as well as intervention.
Areas of special interest include youth, education, the arts, health and human services, and the preservation of historical, cultural and natural resources.
The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity established in 1998, encouraging local donors to establish charitable funds to address local needs. Now celebrating its 22nd year of serving the community, the Foundation has distributed more than $4.7 million in grants to local nonprofits since it was established. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.