Effective as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, gatherings can get larger within Dane County.
Under Public Health Order No. 14 put forth by Public Health Madison & Dane County, indoor gatherings where food and drinks is offered will now be limited to 150 people. When food and drink is not offered, the limit is 350 people. In all circumstances, six feet of physical distance must still be maintained, and face coverings are still required.
Outside gatherings can now be up to 500 people, with social distancing still being practiced. Also, for all gatherings of 50 people or more, face coverings will still be required.
Also under the new order, restaurants may now operate at 50% capacity, but taverns must limit their indoor seating to 25% of approved capacity levels.
