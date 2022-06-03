The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Agriculturist Committee, in partnership with Insight FS, is excited to announce the WFBF 35 Under 35 recognition program for Young Farmer and Agriculturalist (YFA) members.
The 35 Under 35 program recognizes and celebrates the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists who are preserving agriculture through leadership in environmental, social and economic activities. This is the inaugural year of the program developed by the YFA committee.
“Whether you excel in the office or are a leader in the field, this program is about highlighting dynamic leaders. Young leaders are the future of agriculture and we are excited to celebrate them,” said WFBF State YFA Chair Bob Nash.
“Insight FS is excited to support this new program showcasing sustainability in all facets of Wisconsin agriculture. At Insight FS, we are committed to protecting the environment, enriching the community and helping businesses thrive,” shared Insight FS General Manager Ben Huber. “We are proud to partner with Wisconsin Farm Bureau to amplify the leadership of young farmers while promoting activities that protect land and water resources now and for future generations.”
This recognition is open to Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturists members ages 18-35. Nominees will be judged on criteria in one of five categories. The categories include:
— Sustainable future: Setting up the next generation for success (both on
and off the farm);
— Sustainable environment: Being a good steward of the land and resources;
— Sustainable storytelling: Using a platform to share agriculture’s
sustainability successes;
— Sustainable service: Supporting efficiency and cost savings on farms; and
— Sustainable self: Taking care of yourself and going above and beyond for
the community and others.
Nominations are available now through August 15. Nomination material is available at https://bit.ly/WBFB35Under35. You may also sign up to become a WFBF Young Farmer and Agriculturalist member by following the same link.
Following their nomination, nominees will be prompted to create a video about their achievements. The videos will be evaluated by a panel of judges to select seven finalists in each category. Winners will be notified in October. One top finalist in each category will be selected and recognized during the WFBF Annual Meeting awards banquet.
Each finalist will receive an embroidered jacket. Top individuals in each category will receive $200 cash.