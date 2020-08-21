Dairy farm workers can improve their understanding of mastitis by attending a webinar hosted by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dane County on Aug. 26 (in Spanish) or Aug. 31 (in English).
Maria Jose Fuenzalida, PhD, Extension Dane County dairy and livestock educator will lead the webinar.
Dairy farm workers can learn about state programs focused on integrating on-farm and off-farm data to prevent and control rate of mastitis. Topics will include:
— Reading and interpreting rates of intra-mammary infections; new, chronic, and cure rates
— Comparing your data with reference guidelines
— Mastitis inquiry
Webinar in Spanish: It will be presented on August 26 from 12 – 2 p.m. To register please visit https://udderhealth.eventbrite.com. Registration is $5 per session. Space is limited to 30 participants per session.Registrants will be sent a link to join the webinar.
Webinar in English: It will be presented on Aug. 31 from 12 – 2 p.m. To register please visit Udder health management DHI report. Registration is $5 per session. Space is limited to 30 participants per session. Registrants will be sent a link to join the webinar.
For help with registration contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3704.
