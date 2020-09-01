The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for these Columbia County dealers — all located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington — for failing to properly follow administrative requirements:
— Bullitt Auto Group LLC (effective July 31, 2020)
— Evanston Auto LLC (effective Aug. 1, 2020)
— 1ST City Auto LLC (effective Aug. 10, 2020)
— Bakken Auto LLC (effective Aug. 16, 2020)
DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Wisconsin law has minimum requirements to protect consumers, such as premise and proper signage at the place of business. These businesses, co-located at the Arlington facility, did not meet these requirements.
