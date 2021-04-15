A little more than 27% of Columbia County’s population has been fully vaccinated as of the April 14 report by Columbia County Public Health (CCPH). The department hadn’t released a full weekly report since March 24.
The most recent report shows that 15,719 residents are now fully vaccinated — 27.3% of the county’s population. An additional 22,438 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 39% of Columbia County’s population. That makes for a total of 38,157 doses given to county residents.
Nearly 85% of county residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine or are fully vaccinated, followed by 52.8% of residents aged 55-64 and 40.6% of residents aged 45-54. Only 9.4% of county residents aged 16-17 have received at least one dose or are fully vaccinated.
At the state level, 25.8% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated — 1,504,167 people. Additionally, 38.5% have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 2,239,906 residents. There are 71.2% of state residents aged 65 and older who have completed the vaccination process — an additional 7.7% have received at least one dose.
The number of doses given out by the state continues to climb each week since Feb. 21. During the week of April 4, there were 402,777 doses given to Wisconsin residents — a jump from 373,026 the week prior.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and various Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments. Additionally, Columbia County Health and Human Services holds a weekly vaccination clinic every Thursday. Residents should check with the county at 608-742-9255 (or at www.co.columbia.wi.us) each Monday for availability.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
Columbia has seen 109 COVID-19 positive cases from March 24-April 14, bringing the total number since testing began to 5,268. CCPH reports that there are still 60 active cases.
The county saw one additional death since the report on March 24, bring the total to 57. There have also been 27,548 negative cases from testing.
There are currently 10 active investigations, down from 18 as reported on March 24. Of those 10 investigations, five are in educational settings, two in non-health care workplaces, one in a long-term care facility and two in other settings. The COVID-19 activity level in the county remains high, but the COVID-19 percent positive is at medium.
