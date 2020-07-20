A 31-year-old man, who died as a result of a July 17 crash in the Town of Lowville, was identified as Zachary Q. Austin.
On July 17 at 12:03 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a single motor vehicle crash that had just occurred involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and two occupants.
The crash location was on Genrich Road, just west of Hagan Road in the Town of Lowville. The crash occurred as the Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Genrich Road and entered the south ditch striking a mailbox. The operator of the Silverado, later identified as Mitchell K. Merkes, 29, of Rio, over corrected and eventually reentered the south ditch of Genrich Road. The vehicle entered the ditch at a high rate of speed causing considerable damage to the vehicle. The driver fled from the scene before Columbia County Deputies arrived on scene. The passenger of the Silverado was located inside of the severely damaged vehicle.
Austin was found inside of the crashed Silverado and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash appears to have been caused by reckless operation of the vehicle and alcohol use. Merkes was reported to be operating the vehicle in an aggressive manner just before the crash occurred. Numerous skid marks and other signs of reckless operation by the suspect vehicle were observed along Genrich Road and Hagan Road.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and several Patrol Deputies searched the area for the Merkes. At approximately 2 a.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies located Merkes hiding in a wooded area about one mile from the crash scene. Merkes was arrested and charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating after Revocation, causing death. Merkes had three prior Operating Under the Influence convictions.
(0) comments
