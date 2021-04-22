Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. is hosting a socially-distanced in-person workshop with nationally-recognized artist and instructor Rhonda Nass titled “Value, Value, Value: Introduction to Scratchboard.”
It will take place at River Arts Studio, 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. The deadline to register is May 8.
“One of the most valuable skills to learn in creating artwork is the ability to produce, using limited materials, a wide range of light to dark,” Nass said in a news release by the studio. “This workshop will focus on learning how to create that full white to black spectrum value range while scratching a black, ink-coated surface. We’ll use a sharp knife and vary the scratching strokes to give the appearance of differing grays. It’s a magical process and for those of you who work meticulously, or who are detail oriented, you will love this technique.”
Some supplies will be provided, and students should bring a few items. A complete list of supplies, the link to register, and the current COVID-19 safety precautions are all available at www.riverartsinc.org or by emailing Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.