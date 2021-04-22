River Arts

Shown is an example of a scratchboard artwork by instructor Rhonda Nass, who will lead a two-day workshop at Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. studio.

Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. is hosting a socially-distanced in-person workshop with nationally-recognized artist and instructor Rhonda Nass titled “Value, Value, Value: Introduction to Scratchboard.”

It will take place at River Arts Studio, 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. The deadline to register is May 8.

“One of the most valuable skills to learn in creating artwork is the ability to produce, using limited materials, a wide range of light to dark,” Nass said in a news release by the studio. “This workshop will focus on learning how to create that full white to black spectrum value range while scratching a black, ink-coated surface. We’ll use a sharp knife and vary the scratching strokes to give the appearance of differing grays. It’s a magical process and for those of you who work meticulously, or who are detail oriented, you will love this technique.”

Some supplies will be provided, and students should bring a few items. A complete list of supplies, the link to register, and the current COVID-19 safety precautions are all available at www.riverartsinc.org or by emailing Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

