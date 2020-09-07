At the annual Greater Sauk Community Foundation meeting on Aug. 17, the Ochsner Family Fund awarded a charitable grant of $1,500 to the Free Congregation of Sauk County for its “Historic Decorative Finishes Restoration Project” at Park Hall, the congregation’s home since 1884 and an oft-used meeting and events venue for the Sauk Prairie communities.
The project will focus on the decorative surfaces in the main hall. “We are hoping to find a small ray of light – and opportunity – in the ongoing pandemic crisis,” says Michael Whaley, project coordinator. “Our restoration artists will have unprecedented access to the building, access that would be impossible in normal times because of our weekly Sunday program of activities and the frequency of the various meetings and events that we host.”
The congregation is approaching the halfway mark in its goal of raising $90,000 for the project. So far, all of the donated funds have come from members and close friends of the FCSC. “We were just about to launch our public campaign when we were surprised and delighted by the Ochsner Family Fund gift,” said Whaley. “We’re proud to mark their name and donation as the first we’ve received from the greater community.”
The Ochsner name is certainly not unknown within the congregation. Two Ochsners were among the “eighty Germans” who signed their names to the call for organization of the FCSC in October of 1852; and five Ochsners are listed as members in 1940.
“This is not the Sistine Chapel,” Whaley said. “The building was designed by freethinkers, but not only for them; it is there to serve its neighbors and the world we all live in. The decorative elements are subtle and graceful; they have a quiet elegance that frames rather than competes with the human activity below. The sprung wood floor and the curvature of the cornice are perfect for piano, string and the “mellow” reed or brass instruments, and the human voice. It is a meeting place where the focus is on human beings, the civil exchange of ideas, and the love of music and other performing arts.”
The congregation plans to have several “observation days”, that will announced later, for the public to safely view the work in progress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.