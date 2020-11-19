The villages of Dane and Poynette are reminding residents that winter parking ordinances have already gone into effect.
The ordinances for each municipality began on Sunday, Nov. 15. In Dane, the ordinance runs through March 15, while in Poynette, it expires on April 1 of each year.
Poynette
From now until April 1, the village is operating under its Parking on Alternate Days ordinance. Between the hours of 2-6 a.m., no person shall park, stop, or leave a standing vehicle on the even-numbered side of the road during odd-numbered calendar days, or be on the odd-numbered side of the street on even-numbered calendar days.
Parking citations have increased to $20 dollars and must be paid in cash or check by mail or in-person at the police station — you cannot pay a citation online.
Dane
From now until March 15, there is no parking on any village street between the hours of 2-6 a.m., whether there is snow on the ground or not. All residents are also responsible for reminding any overnight guests of the ordinance as well.
Parking tickets can be issued at any time and cost $25 per citation.
