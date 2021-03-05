Do you have a green thumb? Do you wish you had a green thumb? Join the Columbia County Master Gardeners for their annual Let’s Get Green and Growing event.
This year’s virtual garden conference will be held on Saturday March 20 from 9:30 a.m.-1:35 p.m. Registration information can be found at https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu, under the Master Gardener tab. Register in advance and receive a link by email to join the program on the day of the event.
The keynote topic will be “Creating a Garden of Four-Season Interest” by Zannah Crowe, of Johnson Gardens. Planning and planting for all-season interest that will add beauty and increase enjoyment of your yard and garden throughout the year.
Other sessions include: “Addressing Invasive Species With Citizen Science” by Anne Pearce of the Wiscosin First Detector Network; “Minor Fruits, Major Impacts” by Carol Shirk; and “Daylilies: The Perfect Perennial” by Pat Trapp. You can join for one or all four presentations as the conference is free this year.
Of local interest is presenter Pat Trapp, a Certified Columbia County Master Gardener Volunteer. Trapp grows 50 varieties of daylilies at her rural Columbus home. Her interest began with a visit to the Wisconsin Daylily Sale at Olbrich Botanical Garden in Madison.
“Daylilies offer huge variety in color and shape, have few diseases, and are not very expensive” said Trapp.
Initially, Trapp planted two bags of daylilies from the sale. Each year, she attends the August event and adds to her garden beauty. Trapp will share her passion for the perennial that blooms for weeks, photos of her selections, as well as growing tips.
In 2022, training for new Master Gardener Volunteers will be held online. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact Columbia County Agricultural Extension Educator George Koepp at george.koepp@wisc.edu.
