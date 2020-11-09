Columbia County Public Health has requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing. The National Guard will be providing drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Portage on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event will be held at the City of Portage Utility building located at 135 Northridge Drive.
The Cambria Fire Department is also hosting another free testing site on Friday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which is also being administered by the Wisconsin National Guard.
The free testing sites are open to the community and appointments are not necessary. In an effort to save time, online registration is encouraged. If you do not register online, you will still be tested. On-site staff will assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at http://register.covidconnect,wi.gov/en-US/.
Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times. It is requested that vehicles form a line and stay in the mode of transportation at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site, so please plan accordingly.
The National Guard will be doing the testing in uniform and full personal protective equipment. Individuals will be contacted with their results within three to seven business days.
